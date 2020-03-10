To Nashville, With Love: How to watch the concert benefitting Middle Tennessee tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To Nashville, With Love is a charity benefit concert, presented by Lightning 100, to raise money for the people of Middle Tennessee impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

Where to stream

The show, taking place at Marathon Music Works, is sold out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see it!

How you can help

More than a dozen acts are coming together for the concert to help raise money for people recovering from the deadly tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee last week.

You can donate to help the relief effort here.

Organizers say proceeds will be split among groups helping with disaster relief and mental health.

Who is performing

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Ashley McBryde

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

Dan Auerbach

Jason Isbell

Katie Pruitt

Kendell Marvel

Margo Price

Mike “Grimey” Grimes

Old Crow Medicine Show

Sadler Vaden

Sheryl Crow

Soccer Mommy

Yola

Want to learn more

For more on ‘To Nashville, With Love’ check out their website here.