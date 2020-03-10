To Nashville, With Love: How to watch the concert benefitting Middle Tennessee tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To Nashville, With Love is a charity benefit concert, presented by Lightning 100, to raise money for the people of Middle Tennessee impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes.
Where to stream
The show, taking place at Marathon Music Works, is sold out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see it!
- You can watch a live stream of the concert here.
- You can listen to the event on Lightning 100’s site here.
- It will also be broadcasted live on 100.1 FM.
How you can help
More than a dozen acts are coming together for the concert to help raise money for people recovering from the deadly tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee last week.
You can donate to help the relief effort here.
Organizers say proceeds will be split among groups helping with disaster relief and mental health.
Who is performing
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- Ashley McBryde
- Brandi Carlile
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan Auerbach
- Jason Isbell
- Katie Pruitt
- Kendell Marvel
- Margo Price
- Mike “Grimey” Grimes
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Sadler Vaden
- Sheryl Crow
- Soccer Mommy
- Yola
Want to learn more
For more on ‘To Nashville, With Love’ check out their website here.