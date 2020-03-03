Breaking News


TN Gov. Bill Lee: Only essential state personnel should report for work

Nashville Tornado

TN Governor Bill Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (Source: WKRN File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced only essential state personnel should report for work Tuesday after a tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee overnight.

Employees should follow Alternative Workplace Solutions procedures to assure the state continues to service its citizens.

In addition, Gov. Lee released a statement regarding last night’s storms.

“In the interest of safety we are asking all non-essential employees in the Nashville area to remain home today and use their best judgment. We have activated the State Emergency Operations Center and are engaged with emergency and local officials throughout the affected areas. Please join Maria and me in praying for the victims, their families, and all those tragically affected by this storm.”

