Tennessee Strong: Documentary series looks at tornado outbreak, community support in aftermath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The overnight hours of March 3rd brought death and destruction to Tennessee. A tornado outbreak swept through communities, heading east as it took lives and destroyed homes and businesses.

Yet, in the hours and days that followed these deadly storms came heroic action and instant community support.

Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak is a chronicle of News 2’s coverage throughout March 3rd – 8th. The documentary series explores how disaster unfolded – and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.

Over the course of the next few days, new episodes of Tennessee Strong will be posted on WKRN.com. From Davidson County, Wilson County, Putnam County, and more, each chapter examines how Middle Tennessee faced the storms, and how the spirit of the Volunteer State was never broken in the face of such devastation.

Day 1

The first part of Tennessee Strong is now available to stream. You can find links to all three chapters below.