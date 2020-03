NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three days after the March 3rd, 2020 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee, President Donald Trump arrived to tour the damage.

News 2 was there when POTUS toured one of the hardest-hit areas in Putnam County.

The nation sees the destruction.

Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak chronicles News 2’s coverage throughout March 3 – 8. How the disaster unfolded, and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.