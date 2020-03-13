1  of  9
Tennessee Strong – Day 3

Nashville Tornado

Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak

by: , , , Garrett Arnold

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after the March 3rd, 2020 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee the National Weather Service continued surveys of the damaged areas.

It had been 48 hours since the storms hit, but it would take far more time to grasp the landscape of the outbreaks damage.

Finding hope in the rubble.

Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak chronicles News 2’s coverage throughout March 3 – 8. How the disaster unfolded, and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.

