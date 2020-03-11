Tennessee Strong – Day 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The March 3rd, 2020 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee claimed 25 lives. Eighteen of those deaths occurred in Putnam County.

The following day, storm survivors began to share their stories from the devastating night.

As people began to pick up the pieces around them, thousands of volunteers converged on the devastated neighborhoods to help. A reminder of unity in the Volunteer State.

A face to the tragedy.

Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak chronicles News 2’s coverage throughout March 3 – 8. How the disaster unfolded, and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.

You can watch all three chapters from Day 1 below.