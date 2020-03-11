1  of  2
Breaking News
Vanderbilt cancels in-person classes for rest of semester; students must move out by Sunday Vanderbilt Medical Center employee tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  7
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Dickson County Schools Franklin Special School District School of Nashville Ballet United Christian Academy Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Tennessee Strong – Day 2

Nashville Tornado

Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak

by: , , , Garrett Arnold

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The March 3rd, 2020 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee claimed 25 lives. Eighteen of those deaths occurred in Putnam County.

The following day, storm survivors began to share their stories from the devastating night.

As people began to pick up the pieces around them, thousands of volunteers converged on the devastated neighborhoods to help. A reminder of unity in the Volunteer State.

A face to the tragedy.

Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak chronicles News 2’s coverage throughout March 3 – 8. How the disaster unfolded, and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.

You can watch all three chapters from Day 1 below.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar