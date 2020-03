NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The overnight hours of March 3rd brought death and devastation to Tennessee. Tennessee Strong – Heartbreak & Hope After the Deadly Tornado Outbreak chronicles News 2’s coverage throughout March 3-8. How the disaster unfolded, and how Tennesseans came together during tragic times.

How do you process a tragedy like this?

The third chapter of Day 1 looks at how the reality of the devastating night began to set in.