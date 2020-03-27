1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Tennessee gets $476K grant for tornado victim mental health

Nashville Tornado
Posted: / Updated:
Donelson tornado damage

Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has landed a $476,000 federal grant to support the mental health needs of victims of deadly tornadoes earlier this month.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Crisis Counseling & Training Program.

The grant will help provide outreach and support services to storm survivors in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties.

State staffers will work alongside Centerstone, Mental Health Cooperative, and Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System to provide the mental health services.

Severe storms that spun up multiple tornadoes on March 3 killed 25 people in Tennessee and caused significant damage across several communities.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories