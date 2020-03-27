Tennessee gets $476K grant for tornado victim mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has landed a $476,000 federal grant to support the mental health needs of victims of deadly tornadoes earlier this month.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Crisis Counseling & Training Program.

The grant will help provide outreach and support services to storm survivors in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties.

State staffers will work alongside Centerstone, Mental Health Cooperative, and Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System to provide the mental health services.

Severe storms that spun up multiple tornadoes on March 3 killed 25 people in Tennessee and caused significant damage across several communities.