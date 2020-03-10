Teenagers save neighbors during Putnam County tornado

"I didn't want to be selfish, there's people out here that needed help and I wanted to go help them."

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father says he’s never been prouder of his two teenagers than on Tuesday morning.

“It’s amazing what they did,” Jeremy Marcy said.

Only minutes after the tornado touched down on the Marcy family home on Plunk Whitson Road, Jeremy and his 14-year-old son, Braylen, ran out to help neighbors affected by the powerful storm.

“As soon as we opened that front door you could hear the screams. And immediately I just took off, I ran over to my neighbor’s I could hear his kids screaming. And I looked over and their house wasn’t even there,” Jeremy said.

The father and son duo saved Charles Williams’ family from underneath their collapsed home.

“Crawled right up on the rubble and was helping us get the kids and the little ones out. Got them over to the house, gave them somewhere to shelter as much as we could, gave them some clothes, gave them boots,” Williams said.

The experience bringing Williams to tears as he recounts those terrifying moments after the tornado.

“I guarantee if it hadn’t been for their quick reaction to come over, that wouldn’t have happened like it did,” he said.

Braylen and Jeremy bringing about a dozen people back to their home for safety. There Jeremy’s 17-year-old daughter, Leanna, took the role of nurse.

“When we’d bring people in, she’d sit there and take care of them. And just doctor them up as they were wounded. There was this one girl, one of our neighbors, she had a gash in her head. She broke her eye socket and blood was pouring down her face and Leanna stayed with her and was helping her out,” Braylen said.

Jeremy said he was only led by the sound of screaming, with lightning as his main source of visual aid.

“People trapped under walls, just tons of debris. We found people just laying out in their backyard. We even found some people displaced not sure of where they came from,” Jeremy said.

A scary moment for two teenagers, but through adrenaline and selfless hearts the Marcy family saved lives.

“I didn’t want to be selfish, there’s people out here that needed help and I wanted to go help them,” Braylen said.

Williams saying the neighborhood is no longer just friends, they’re family now.