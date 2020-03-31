TDOC: Inmates donate to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Correction staff said that inmates have donated to two organizations assisting with damage from tornadoes in Middle Tennessee earlier this month.

In prisons across the state, inmates have raised more than $1000 for tornado relief efforts. Inmates made those donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Officials said Tennessee inmates came up with the idea of joining together to donate funds from their individual trust fund accounts in order to help their fellow Tennesseans.