NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music Star and former Tennessee resident– Taylor Swift is showing support for victims of devastating storms.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Swift took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share her condolences for those impacted by tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

Swift used to live in Tennessee at the start of her music career. Swift was given the Nashville Songwriters Association’s Songwriter and Artist Award for the fifth and sixth consecutive years in 2012 and 2013.