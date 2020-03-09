Tarps available for Nashville tornado victims before rain moves in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —There is help for tornado victims who have not been able to place tarps over their damaged roofs following the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.

Rain is expected to move into Middle Tennessee after sunset Monday.

The rain could cause further problems for tornado victims whose homes aren’t covered by a tarp.

The Nashville Fire Department is asking impacted residents to call 311 for help if they need assistance.

Operators will help residents get the supplies they need to secure their homes before the rain moves into the area.

