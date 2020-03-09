Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  8
Closings
Franklin Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Montessori of Franklin Smith County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Tarps available for Nashville tornado victims before rain moves in

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —There is help for tornado victims who have not been able to place tarps over their damaged roofs following the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak. 

Rain is expected to move into Middle Tennessee after sunset Monday. 

The rain could cause further problems for tornado victims whose homes aren’t covered by a tarp.  

The Nashville Fire Department is asking impacted residents to call 311 for help if they need assistance. 

Operators will help residents get the supplies they need to secure their homes before the rain moves into the area. 

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar