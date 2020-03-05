Survivors in East Nashville help with recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In any aftermath, it’s the questions asked that speak to a cities ability to heal, to return.

“I knew when Brett was calling, it was not good news and I probably got here about 1:45.”

Edley’s Barbecue on Main Street could be seen as spared if you can consider a destroyed patio and exterior damage as spared.

“Compared to some of our neighbors, we came out just with some bruises and dings.”

All around owner Will Newman is rubble, fellow businesses brought to a halt.

“We heard the sirens.”

Never expected this.

“For whatever reason, we are standing and that’s why we are doing whatever we can to help out.”

Today, food is on them. Whatever they can salvage from the kitchen, they will cook.

“Whoever needs it, and we will just figure it out.”

That’s where Molly Martin is at too. Her catering business is without power, so she’s spoiling others before her food simply spoils.

“Our buddies who have restaurants let us come in and prep it and so today we are just trying to figure out how to distribute it.”

Until the Music City can pick itself up.

“We are hoping to be here every day until we get the power back up and going.”