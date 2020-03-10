Surveillance video shows impact of tornado at Hermitage Kroger

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to view both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Kroger has released surveillance video from its Hermitage location that shows the devastating impact of last week’s deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee.

The video begins at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday with cars and customers going about their business in the parking lot as usual.

Two men are seen walking into the store at 12:50 a.m. at a leisurely pace and making occasional glances at the lightning streaking across the sky.

Electricity goes out throughout the area at 12:52 a.m. and debris begins swirling throughout the parking lot shortly thereafter.

Tornado damage from surveillance at Hermitage Kroger (Courtesy: Kroger)

Shopping carts begin to fly out of their corrals before the corrals themselves are shoved from their posts. Boxes and other miscellaneous debris begin to pour across the parking lot from left to right and a light pole falls to the ground.

At one point, a vehicle with its hazard lights activated is seen tumbling through the air toward the entrance of the store.

Flashes of lightning show cars piled up among the shopping carts, fallen light poles and other debris.

The store, located on Old Hickory Boulevard near Interstate 40, just reopened to customers on Sunday.

Customers can continue to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at checkout of any area Kroger store or donate non-perishable food items to Second Harvest by placing them in the donation barrel at the front of the store.

Kroger has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mid TN as well as two truckloads of products. Kroger has provided lunch and other supplies to first responders and emergency response teams in various location and distributed 600 goodie bags in seven hard-hit areas.