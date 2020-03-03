Super Tuesday polling locations impacted by severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Damage to polling locations are being collected after overnight storms ripped through the area.

According to the Elections Commission, any voter in Davidson County whose assigned precinct has been impacted can vote at the Election Commission Offices at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or 800 2nd Avenue South.

Voters who normally vote at Hadley Park Community Center, Robert Churchwell Elementary, Centennial Park Art Center, Union Hall 737, and Fifteenth Avenue Baptist can vote at Pearl Cohn High School.

Voters who normally vote at Hermitage Presbyterian, Dupont Tyler School, Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, Hermitage Community Center, TN School for the Blind, Two Rivers Middle School and Donelson Heights can vote at Donelson Presbyterian.

Voters who normally vote at Ross Elementary, East Community Center, Shelby Community Center, Martha O’Brian and Cora Howe School can vote at Cleveland Community Center.

Haynes Middle School will vote at Whites Creek Fire Station 25. Looby Community Center will vote at Northwest YMCA. Lead Brick Church Middle School will vote at Bellshire Elementary School.

All polling locations across the county will open one hour late. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As assessments are completed, we will update this story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com.