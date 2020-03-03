Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Severe Weather Coverage
1  of  52
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Belmont Weekday School Carroll County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA City Road Child Development Center Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Donelson Christian Academy F.C. Boyd Christian School Fannie Battle Day Home First Steps Inc. Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Goodpasture Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Holy Rosary Academy Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Adult Literacy Program Nashville Social Security Office Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville NIA House Montessori Nossi College of Art Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Rochelle Center St. Joseph School St. Pius X Classical Academy State Trial Courts & Jury Duty Templeton Academy The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Under Armour distribution house United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Vol State Vol State at Livingston Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Woodmont Christian Preschool

Super Tuesday polling locations impacted by severe weather

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Damage to polling locations are being collected after overnight storms ripped through the area.

According to the Elections Commission, any voter in Davidson County whose assigned precinct has been impacted can vote at the Election Commission Offices at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or 800 2nd Avenue South.

Voters who normally vote at Hadley Park Community Center, Robert Churchwell Elementary, Centennial Park Art Center, Union Hall 737, and Fifteenth Avenue Baptist can vote at Pearl Cohn High School.

Voters who normally vote at Hermitage Presbyterian, Dupont Tyler School, Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, Hermitage Community Center, TN School for the Blind, Two Rivers Middle School and Donelson Heights can vote at Donelson Presbyterian.

Voters who normally vote at Ross Elementary, East Community Center, Shelby Community Center, Martha O’Brian and Cora Howe School can vote at Cleveland Community Center.

Haynes Middle School will vote at Whites Creek Fire Station 25. Looby Community Center will vote at Northwest YMCA. Lead Brick Church Middle School will vote at Bellshire Elementary School.

All polling locations across the county will open one hour late. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As assessments are completed, we will update this story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar