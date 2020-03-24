Strangers buy 90 pizza slices as East Nashville pizza spot reopens following tornado devastation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite a gloomy start, the spirits were high at Five Points Pizza in East Nashville as the doors reopened Tuesday.

It’s been three weeks since the devastating tornado shut the popular pizza spot down and the small business now faces new challenges amidst COVID-19.

“Five Points Pizza is one of my favorite pizza spots in town,” Chris Futrell told News 2.

Knowing that the wood ovens were cranking back on touched customers like him.

“A lot of places are not going to get to reopen and certainly would not reopen in the middle of this pandemic so for them to be here slinging pies, come get a slice.”

In an effort to make sure that happened, Futrell went to social media just hours before Five Points Pizza opened and rallied for others to donate money to show their support for the small business.

“It was 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon when I started this and we are almost to $1k and it’s just awesome,” he explained.

The money bought the first 90 slices ordered at the window and on top of that, Futrell tipped 100 percent on each slice to the employees that have been out of work for weeks.

“(I) completely owe it to the kindness of strangers, to friends of mine who live thousands of miles away. It’s some of the good the internet can do. I believe it’s our calling as human beings to help each other when we can and sometimes it may not be a lot, but you do what you can to help out because we are all in this together and it’s very important to remember that. The goal is to brighten some people’s day, to spread a little kindness and joy and hopefully those people pay it forward and do something nice for someone else,” said Futrell.

Futrell, who is a chef, is out of work himself due to COVID-19 was inspired after someone did a similar gesture for him.

“After I lost my job I went out for a meal and somebody paid for it. I’d never experienced that before and it was just such a shocking kindness to me that really brightened my day.”

Futrell was able to tip nearly $400 thanks to the donations.

