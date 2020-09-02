Still learning the full extent of March’s tornado damage, 6 months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been six months since deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and we’re still learning new details about the damage that occurred late at night on March 2 and into the early morning hours of March 3.

A lot of things have happened since early March, including a pandemic that has made recovery a challenge.

The 60.13 mile path-length. Courtesy of the Nashville NWS Office.

According to TEMA, the damage in Middle Tennessee amounted to just over $1.6 billion, making it the costliest tornado event ever in Middle Tennessee history.

A high-end EF-3, long-track tornado stretched 60.13 miles from western Davidson County through Wilson County and into Smith County. This one tornado caused $1.5 billion in damage, making it the sixth-costliest tornado ever in the US.

According to Wilson County EMA, the latest data has total damage across the county amounting to a staggering $409 million. Two Wilson schools were damaged during the tornado, including Stoner Creek Elementary causing $85 million in damage.

Damage Path in Putnam County. Courtesy of the Nashville NWS Office.

Putnam County suffered massive damage in the early morning hours of March 3. An EF-4 tornado tracked 8.39 miles from Baxter to Cookeville killing 19 people and leveling entire neighborhoods.

Putnam County EMA tells me that they had approximately $100 million in damage and that cleanup has been slow due to COVID-19. Still, some homeowners have started to rebuild and another cleanup day is set for either September or October.

Since March, the National Weather Service has added damage descriptions and ratings on a house to house basis in the hardest-hit areas, something that they’ve never done before. These descriptions can be viewed here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of Super Tuesday tornado rebuilding and recovery.