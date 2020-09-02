Still learning the full extent of March’s tornado damage, 6 months later

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been six months since deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and we’re still learning new details about the damage that occurred late at night on March 2 and into the early morning hours of March 3.

A lot of things have happened since early March, including a pandemic that has made recovery a challenge.

The 60.13 mile path-length. Courtesy of the Nashville NWS Office.

According to TEMA, the damage in Middle Tennessee amounted to just over $1.6 billion, making it the costliest tornado event ever in Middle Tennessee history.

A high-end EF-3, long-track tornado stretched 60.13 miles from western Davidson County through Wilson County and into Smith County. This one tornado caused $1.5 billion in damage, making it the sixth-costliest tornado ever in the US.

According to Wilson County EMA, the latest data has total damage across the county amounting to a staggering $409 million. Two Wilson schools were damaged during the tornado, including Stoner Creek Elementary causing $85 million in damage.

Damage Path in Putnam County. Courtesy of the Nashville NWS Office.

Putnam County suffered massive damage in the early morning hours of March 3. An EF-4 tornado tracked 8.39 miles from Baxter to Cookeville killing 19 people and leveling entire neighborhoods.

Putnam County EMA tells me that they had approximately $100 million in damage and that cleanup has been slow due to COVID-19. Still, some homeowners have started to rebuild and another cleanup day is set for either September or October.

Since March, the National Weather Service has added damage descriptions and ratings on a house to house basis in the hardest-hit areas, something that they’ve never done before. These descriptions can be viewed here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of Super Tuesday tornado rebuilding and recovery.

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories