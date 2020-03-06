State of emergency issued for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued a major disaster declaration for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes ripped through the area early Tuesday.

The federal government is expected to provide assistance to help individuals and county governments begin the recovery process. Impacted residents in the three, federally-declared counties can begin now to register with FEMA and apply for federal assistance if eligible.

To register, visit disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA at 1 (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET, 7 days a week.

The federal declaration will also provide reimbursement assistance to local jurisdictions in the declared counties to help with costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures during and following the severe weather event.

Joint preliminary damage assessments are ongoing in order to secure assistance for the three remaining counties – Benton, Carroll, and Gibson – in Gov. Lee’s request today, and to expand the reimbursement assistance to other categories to help all six counties with infrastructure repairs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two tornadoes impacted Tennessee on March 3. The first, an EF3 with 165 mph winds, tracked through Metro Nashville into Wilson County. The second, an EF4 tornado, severely impacted Putnam County. NWS is still conducting surveys on the EF4.