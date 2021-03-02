‘She’s our little miracle’: Cookeville family grateful for toddler’s recovery following tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A two-year-old little girl has served as a symbol of hope for her community after recovering from a brain injury.

Harper Mynatt was hit by a piece of debris during last March’s deadly tornado.

“We’re not sure what hit her, we still don’t know. And never will I guess in this life,” Harper’s Mother Jill said.

The Mynatt’s were quickly transported to the children’s hospital in Knoxville where Harper would spend the next six weeks fighting to get back to normal.

“Harper had surgery to repair her skull and then it was a few weeks of waiting to see what was going to happen,” Jill said.

After being heavily sedated for three weeks, Jill and her husband Chad patiently waited to see how Harper would recover. But the toddler would slowly go through therapy to learn how to walk again and improve her brain function.

“That is what we call her, she’s our little miracle,” Chad said.

So far it seems Harper has made a full recovery.

The Mynatt’s could feel their community’s support from day one. But especially after returning home from Knoxville, the family says it’s been amazing to see how much Cookeville cares.

Jill and Chad say they’re incredibly grateful that one year later they can see the scar on Harper’s head healing. And that they’re all safe, together, and back at home.

The Mynatt’s are in the process of building a new home in Cookeville, while not on the same street as they were before.