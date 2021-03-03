Remembering how it felt and looked after the tornado outbreak in Wilson Co.

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — March 3, 2020 – a day that will live in infamy for Middle Tennesseans effected by the deadly tornado outbreak.

Many big events followed, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Christmas Day bombing – in some ways – the tornado outbreaks faded in our minds.

News 2’s Andy Cordan revisited areas in Wilson County to help us all remember how we felt and what it looked like one year ago.

2021 Andy: One year, ago I stopped on Highway 109 to talk to some truckers who were hit by the storm.

2020 Trucker 1: I was nervous. I thought about my daughter; thought about my life. Like, our truck began to sway back and forth. We’re rolling over get ready.

2020 Trucker 2: I heard the debris hitting the truck. Then by that time the windows were blowing out the truck. It was a hair-raising experience.

2020 Trucker 3: It was probably better than one of the best rides you could take at Disneyland or something.

2021 Andy: This is Ceva Logistics on Volunteer Boulevard. Crews are now rebuilding the structure, but on that fateful day it was demolished. The roof was gone.

2020 Andy: We just talked to a Memphis trucker, who comes here all the time. You can see the pain in her heart. She drives this [Volunteer Blvd.] all the time. She asked me ‘Where am I? Am I lost?’ I said mam I don’t know. She says is this the factory I come to all the time? She didn’t know because she didn’t recognize it.