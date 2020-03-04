Quick facts about the tornado devastation in Cookeville and Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – Here’s a “fact sheet” Cookeville and Putnam County authorities have put together about the tornadoes that killed at 18 and injured more than 88 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. CST, a confirmed tornado touched down in Putnam County between Cookeville and Baxter.

The most impacted areas are:

Charleston Square

Plunk Whitson Road

Echo Valley

Prosperity Point

North McBroom Chapel

Double Springs Utility District

This continues to be a search and rescue operation and crews are going house to house using a grid search.

At this time, there are 18 confirmed fatalities, including some children, and more than 88 injuries are being treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. There are another 77 unaccounted for.

Emergency shelters are currently established at the Cookeville Community Center, Putnam County YMCA, and Cookeville First Baptist Church

Families that need assistance please contact 646-help.

Many cell towers are down and communication remains an issue.

Volunteers are being coordinated by Putnam County EMA. Water and non-perishable foods are being collected at the Cookeville Community Center.

Those wishing to volunteer assistance may reach out by email at helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov.

Please understand needs continue to be assessed, a news release said. More information concerning ways to assist will be communicated in the coming hours and days.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office issued a curfew Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the areas hit by the tornado. This applies to hardest-hit areas including Charleston Square, Echo Valley, and Plunk Whitson Road.