Putnam County Youth Baseball League to honor man killed in Cookeville tornado

Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile’s home in Cookeville, Tennessee, (between Nashville and Knoxville) was destroyed in a tornado that ripped through in the early hours of March 3, 2020. (Courtesy)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The president of the Putnam County Youth Baseball League will honor his friend and the 18 other people killed when an EF-4 tornado tore through Cookeville on the morning of March 3.

Dustin Allen was a close friend of Terry Curtis and said he spoke with him days prior to the storm about coaching for the league in the near future.

“Once I saw that he was one of the victims that passed away, I wanted to do something to honor him, and at the same time, honor the other people that passed away,” Allen explained.

Allen said he plans to put Curtis’ name on each player’s uniform and will set up a scholarship fund to give children who cannot afford the fees a chance to play. He is also putting together a special opening day ceremony for the league at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for Putnam County Youth Baseball.