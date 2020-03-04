Breaking News
Putnam County releases names of missing people

Nashville Tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.

The people who are missing include:

  • Tommy and Thomas Saunders                                              
  • Rachel Baughman                                                                  
  • Tommy Curtis                                                                        
  • Kristina Hardin
  • Heidi Slyer
  • Luciano Gonzalez
  • Mary Gibson
  • Katherine Julian
  • Krystal Renfro
  • Doreen Black
  • Ryan Hunter
  • Belinda and Willy Harris
  • Jolen Billingsley
  • Patricia Kennedy
  • Breanna John Letts
  • Tom and Sandy Jones
  • Penny Penelope Cole
  • Margie Dyer
  • Thomas Weinblatt
  • James Mullins
  • Charles Henley
  • Velma Hammock
  • Gloria Bos
  • Phyllis Burchett
  • Jarvis Matheney
  • Charles Spurlock
  • Diana and Robert Smith
  • Katherine Misflin
  • Jane Reed
  • Kevin Smith
  • Alex Horn
  • Michael Bowers
  • Heather Hassen
  • Iris Walker
  • Dwight Gentry
  • Betty Newman
  • Alyssa Thompson
  • Fannie Patterson
  • Maryann Cordero
  • Stephanie Lander
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.

