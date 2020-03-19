Putnam County fire captain answers the call for help after deadly tornado outbreak

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “No, we aren’t heroes. We’re just doing our job. That is what we’re here for,” said Charles Doss.

He is the captain of the Putnam County Fire Department and he heard the call go out that there had been a tornado and it was a direct hit. He sprang into action.

He remembers, “Everybody just tries to get in motion and get trucks and get to where we could help people the best we can. The main roads were all blocked, trees down everywhere, houses in the middle of the roads. It was crazy.”

Captain Doss didn’t know how bad it was until the sun came up. It was devastation and it left him speechless. However, just two weeks later the recovery process is going really well. Charles says it has to do with one thing. “The volunteers have been unbelievable.”

Cookeville strong, Putnam County strong is a real thing. Together they have worked and will continue to work to rebuild their community.