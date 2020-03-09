Public Works, NES make steady progress after tornadoes across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Department of Public Works crews have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clean up debris after the deadly tornadoes ripped across Middle Tennessee.

The department reported 768 loads of debris have been hauled to the transfer stations during this event. Including 208 loads measuring 7,870 cubic yards on Sunday alone.

Six trash trucks collected household trash from impacted areas and crews hauled away 35 tons of trash.

An estimated 116 roads were closed after the storm and 76 have since reopened to traffic while 39 remained closed. A total of 60 alleys were impacted but they have since been cleared.

Eighty-nine signs across Davidson County have been repaired or replaced with 40 more signs waiting to be replaced when crews can access them.

A total of 72 traffic signals were damaged or lacking power following the storm. As of Sunday night, 16 signals are undamaged but need power to be restored and two signals were significantly damaged and are awaiting repair.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management reported 162 stop signs have been repaired or replaced with 40 more stop signs waiting to be replaced and six temporary stops have been installed.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said next weekend should be a great opportunity for volunteer work after more debris has been removed from storm-damaged areas.

“Stay ready to volunteer for next weekend, which will be an even bigger weekend of moving debris and getting our streets back in shape. I’m grateful to public works which has 71 trucks and crews operating today and then to NES which has 230 crews out restoring power,” said Mayor Cooper.

Nearly 5,000 NES customers remain without power after more 50,000 were left in the dark at the peak of the outages.