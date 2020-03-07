Power restored to thousands more NES customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Power continues to be restored across Nashville after Tuesday’s deadly tornado outbreak.

NES reporting Saturday afternoon that there are approximately 8,500 customers still without power. That’s down from nearly 50,000 at the peak of the outage.

There are approximately 200-230 bucket trucks working in the county, Saturday.

Despite the progress, there was so much damage that NES says work will likely continue into next week. That would include replacing 754 poles the tornadoes either damaged or destroyed. At this point, 150 have already been replaced.

The company is launching a new website to keep customers up to date with information on the aftermath of the storm. You can get answers to frequently asked questions at poweroutage.nespowerinfo.com including any additional new information that the company will need to relay.