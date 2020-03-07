Power restoration in Wilson County

Middle Tennessee Electric is wrapping up its restoration work in tornado ravaged Wilson County.

The company said, as of Friday evening, its crews had reduced the problem to scattered outages.

At one point, more than 42,000 customers were without electricity after that EF3 tornado tore a quarter mile wide path of damage through the county.

Much of the TVA and MTE’s electrical infrastructure were damaged by the storm. A total of 31 TVA transmission structures were reported damaged or downed, including at least one that crosses I-40 near Lebanon and another that crosses the Cumberland River.

Middle Tennessee Electric says the damage was worse for its distribution grid. Eight substations were damaged and taken off-line, according to the company. In addition, more than 325 poles were broken or downed. Miles of line also damaged.