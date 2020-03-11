Live Now
Power line repairs to impact traffic on I-40 in Mt. Juliet area

Nashville Tornado

Mt. Juliet tornado damage

Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drivers are being cautioned about impending rolling roadblocks and closures along Interstate 40 in the Mt. Juliet area as crews repair damage from last week’s tornadoes.

According to Tennessee Valley Authority, crews will be installing power lines across I-40 near the Golden Bear Gateway exit.

Work is expected to start Wednesday and continue through Sunday, March 15. Officials said rolling roadblocks are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to noon on weekdays for approximately 30 minutes at a time. There will also be a 6-hour shutdown starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday that could run into Sunday if necessary.

Officials are watching the weather closely because that could impact whether or not work can take place.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

