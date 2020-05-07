Police identify remains of man found during tornado search in Putnam County

Nashville Tornado
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have identified skeletal remains found during a March search for victims of a deadly tornado as a man they believed to have been homeless.

The Cookeville Police Department on Wednesday said the remains of 34-year-old Brian Matthew Keserich were found March 4 in a collapsed tent in a wooded area.

Police say Keserich was originally from Kentucky with no last known address. The death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected, police added.

In March, tornado-producing storms tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people, including 19 in Putnam County, which includes Cookeville.

