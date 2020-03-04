Parents, toddler among those killed in Putnam County tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young couple in their 30s and their 2-year-old son died early Tuesday morning when a tornado ripped through Putnam County. The family of three were among the over two dozen victims who lost their lives in the deadly tornado outbreak.

Family members of Josh Kimberlin, his wife Erin, and their son Sawyer tell WTVC-TV that they searched for hours for the trio before finding out they were among 18 people that died in the county.

A family friend, Lauren Pitts, wrote on Facebook that they were originally told that the family was at the Putnam County Health Department.

The information, however, was erroneous.

“Their house was destroyed in Cookeville,” said Pitts, “Someone reported seeing Erin, and Sawyer leaving the house but not Josh. Currently their whereabouts are unknown. Prayers please!”

Sawyer was reportedly transported to a hospital, but could not be located. Later, Pitts learned Erin had died.

“We are devastated. It has been confirm that Erin has passed away. Josh and Sawyer are still unaccounted for. Please continue to pray,” said Pitts.

Then, the news no family wants to hear. All three had been located and had died.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven together. We’re devastated with this news. They were a beautiful family. Continue to pray for their loss and comfort for family left behind,” said Pitts.

Josh and Erin Kimberlin (left), Sawyer Kimberlin (right) [Source: ABC]

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Kimberlin family pay for funeral costs, with all proceeds reportedly going to the parents of Erin and Josh.

