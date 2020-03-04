Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  16
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Parents, toddler among those killed in Putnam County tornado

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young couple in their 30s and their 2-year-old son died early Tuesday morning when a tornado ripped through Putnam County. The family of three were among the over two dozen victims who lost their lives in the deadly tornado outbreak.

RELATED: 5 children, 13 adults killed in Putnam County tornado

Family members of Josh Kimberlin, his wife Erin, and their son Sawyer tell WTVC-TV that they searched for hours for the trio before finding out they were among 18 people that died in the county.

A family friend, Lauren Pitts, wrote on Facebook that they were originally told that the family was at the Putnam County Health Department.

The information, however, was erroneous.

“Their house was destroyed in Cookeville,” said Pitts, “Someone reported seeing Erin, and Sawyer leaving the house but not Josh. Currently their whereabouts are unknown. Prayers please!”

Sawyer was reportedly transported to a hospital, but could not be located. Later, Pitts learned Erin had died.

“We are devastated. It has been confirm that Erin has passed away. Josh and Sawyer are still unaccounted for. Please continue to pray,” said Pitts.

Then, the news no family wants to hear. All three had been located and had died.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven together. We’re devastated with this news. They were a beautiful family. Continue to pray for their loss and comfort for family left behind,” said Pitts.

Kimberlin-Family
Josh and Erin Kimberlin (left), Sawyer Kimberlin (right) [Source: ABC]

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Kimberlin family pay for funeral costs, with all proceeds reportedly going to the parents of Erin and Josh.

SEE ALSO: Putnam County releases names of missing people

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar