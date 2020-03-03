Overnight tornado similar to 1998 tornado but followed slightly different track

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The track of the tornado that caused widespread damage across the Midstate on Monday night can be seen just by the path of destruction it caused.

The tornado touched down in West Nashville, moving over Germantown, causing a lot of damage in East Nashville, then continued on to Mt. Juliet. Mt. Juliet has seen significant damage that we have been reporting on all morning long.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a tornado in Nashville moving downtown, moving similarly but not quite the same track as the 1998 tornado. That storm started a little further south and tracked its way across the river through to East Nashville and then went through Hermitage.

This storm started up around 12:30 a.m. It was on the ground for a very long time.