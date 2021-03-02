One year later: Daughter remembers father killed in Benton County tornado

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first person killed in last March’s violent tornado outbreak was 67-year-old, Carl Frazee. His daughter, Jennifer Davis, is still grappling with his death a year later. While Frazee’s death is tragic, he died a hero.

As the destructive tornado drew closer, Frazee threw himself on top of his long-time girlfriend Patty, saving her life.

While help did arrive soon after the tornado moved through, it was too late for Frazee. “They were both…they were trying to get them both out from underneath the trees at that point. And then by the time… Daddy was underneath a big huge tree, and there was so heavy they had to get a, they had to get us all to try to get him out. But he had internal bleeding.”

Davis remembers her father as a loving and affectionate dad. They had grown closer in the couple of years before his death. “We got really close the past couple of years before he died. And that’s what really sucks the most. Because I finally had him in my life really, really had him in my life, and then I didn’t.”

It’s also a difficult time for Davis and her family. Her sister died in a car crash just a few years ago. “We’re gonna spend some time together because our other sister, she died in 2016 she got killed in a car accident, her and her husband. And her birthday is February 25. And then now Daddy died a year tomorrow.”

Despite all of the tragedy, Davis remembers the good things about her father. “He was a good father. And he would do anything for us.”