PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-4 tornado hit Putnam County early Tuesday morning, with 175 mile per hour winds.

The storm led to 18 dead, 88 injured, and 3 missing.

According to NWS officials, this is the first violent tornado in the Midstate since April 2009. The path and width of the storm are expected to be determined in the coming days.

