NWS: Four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee, preliminary survey finds

by: WATE 6 staff

WATE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Nashville said late Thursday that its preliminary survey found that four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Nashville EF-3 (165mph): 60.13 miles/800 yards
  • Smith/Putnam EF-0 (75mph): 5.88 miles/50 yards
  • Cookeville EF-4 (175mph): 8.21 miles/500 yards
  • SE Cookeville/Goffton EF-0 (75mph): 0.23 miles/25 yards

The NWS further saying that all the information was preliminary and subject to change. Damage assessments had been concluded in Davidson, Wilson, Smith and Putnam counties.

