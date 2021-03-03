‘Now we have to rebuild everything’: tornado construction snafu strains Nashville resident

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Compared to other homes on Holly Street in East Nashville, Tom Larson’s historic brick tutor looks pretty good.

“It’s just taken us, unfortunately, 11 and a half months to get here,” said Larson.

Drone 2 captured Larson’s home the morning of March 3, 2020. The storm damage was limited to the roof and second level.



“But, now we have to rebuild everything.” He explained the situation started when he hired his contractor. “They seemed like really good guys, hard workers,” Larson continued, “They said they were licensed in the state of Tennessee.”

But as months went by, Larson claimed work slowed, “I started asking questions, and they stopped giving answers.”

Then came a series of mistakes. “There were three different incidents where they actually flooded the house by not capping lines which created a Pandora’s box of more and more repairs,” Larson said.

Then Larson claimed, unbeknownst to him, unlicensed subs started showing up and performing work that wasn’t up to code. “I think they saw an opportunity [and] spread themselves too thin. Once they got in too deep, they couldn’t get themselves out in a graceful manner.”

News 2 attempted to contact the company. We learned the Franklin office has shut down. We emailed and left a message with the Memphis location. As of the afternoon of March 3, 2021, we hadn’t heard back.

A new company is now on-site fixing the work, but the original project was far enough along that a majority of Larson’s insurance payout is gone.

“Roughly $230,000,” admitted Larson. Now there isn’t enough money to complete the repairs. And to top it off, Larson is a musician who’s been out of work due to COVID-19.

He hoped as live music slowly returns, “Maybe [I’ll] get a gig again here or there.” Then, he can use that money to finish his home.

Until then, Larson is sharing his story. “I don’t want this to ever happen again to anybody else.”