North Nashville church seeks to help those in need, even with their own damage

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist is one of several churches in North Nashville that sustained damage from Tuesday’s storm, still, the congregation is looking to help others even in their time of need.

Bishop Marcus Campbell showed News 2 the damage in the worship and fellowship hall, bathroom and study room.

Campbell’s church is known as for it’s work with Metro’s Juvenile Court, specifically, the G.A.N.G program – Gentlemen and Not Gangsters. Campbell told News 2 that he had to cancel classes for the G.A.N.G program this week.

If you’re interested in donating to Campbell’s ministry you can stop by the church on Monroe Street.