Breaking News
One suspect dead, another injured after violent carjacking leads to crash
1  of  17
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Rochelle Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

North Nashville church seeks to help those in need, even with their own damage

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist is one of several churches in North Nashville that sustained damage from Tuesday’s storm, still, the congregation is looking to help others even in their time of need.

Bishop Marcus Campbell showed News 2 the damage in the worship and fellowship hall, bathroom and study room.

Campbell’s church is known as for it’s work with Metro’s Juvenile Court, specifically, the G.A.N.G program – Gentlemen and Not Gangsters. Campbell told News 2 that he had to cancel classes for the G.A.N.G program this week.

If you’re interested in donating to Campbell’s ministry you can stop by the church on Monroe Street.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar