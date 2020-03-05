News 2 Gives Back and radio partners to assist the Salvation Army with tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 along with our radio partners at Midwest Communications Nashville (Mix 92.9, 96.3 Jack FM, i106.7) are working to assist The Salvation Army of Nashville via The Community Resource Center to gather and drop off items needed for displaced families as well as for the area cleanup effort.

You can help by purchasing or donating any of the following items:

Baby and toddler clothing

Flashlights

Baby formula and baby food

Underwear and bras

Batteries

Personal hygiene items (Shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, lotion, etc.)

Gloves

Box cutters

Trash bags and trash cans

Bleach

To donate, visit Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can also donate non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank at our event on Friday at the Kroger on Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs/Franklin area.

Thank you for supporting our community!