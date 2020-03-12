News 2 Gives Back and radio partners hold donation drive at Clarksville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 along with our radio partners at Five Star Media Group (Beaver 100.3, Q108, Rewind 94.3, and Z97.5) will be collecting donations Thursday for victims of the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak at a Walmart in Clarksville.

To donate, please visit Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

You can help by purchasing or donating any of the following items:

Baby and toddler clothing

Flashlights

Baby formula and baby food

Underwear and bras

Batteries

Personal hygiene items (Shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, lotion, etc.)

Gloves

Box cutters

Trash bags and trash cans

Bleach

Thank you for supporting our community!