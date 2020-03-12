1  of  2
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee Metro Schools closed the rest of the week due to coronavirus concerns
News 2 Gives Back and radio partners hold donation drive at Clarksville Walmart

Nashville Tornado

Five Star Media Group tornado fundraiser

(Graphic: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 along with our radio partners at Five Star Media Group (Beaver 100.3, Q108, Rewind 94.3, and Z97.5) will be collecting donations Thursday for victims of the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak at a Walmart in Clarksville.

To donate, please visit Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

You can help by purchasing or donating any of the following items:

  • Baby and toddler clothing
  • Flashlights
  • Baby formula and baby food
  • Underwear and bras
  • Batteries
  • Personal hygiene items (Shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, lotion, etc.)
  • Gloves
  • Box cutters
  • Trash bags and trash cans
  • Bleach

Thank you for supporting our community!

