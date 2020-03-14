NES suspends disconnections in wake of deadly tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Electric Service has suspended disconnections for non-payment until April 1st.

The utility said this is in response to the tornado’s impact on our community.

NES will continue to evaluate and monitor conditions to determine the next step while working with the Office of Emergency Management, Metro Public Health, other government offices and its regulator, TVA, for guidance and direction.

Utility companies across the country have promised to keep service running – even to those unable to pay – amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Utility companies nationwide suspend disconnections amid COVID-19 outbreak