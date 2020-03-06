NES: Steady progress made in restoring power; 15,000 still without

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service reports steady progress has been made in restoring power to customers affected by tornadoes earlier this week. Around 33,000 customers have had their power restored.

“There are still about 15,000 customers without power at this time, but crews will work around the clock until every customer has power who can receive it. Some customers may not be able to receive power if they have structural or electrical damage,” said an NES spokesperson to News 2.

NES anticipates they are still on track to have substations and transmission lines repaired by the end of the week. It is estimated that power will be restored to most customers by the end of the day on Monday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“The safety of our crews, customers and emergency responders is our top priority. We ask that you stay away from crews and impacted areas to allow us to continue our restoration efforts,” said NES in a statement to News 2.

To check the latest NES power outage map, click here.