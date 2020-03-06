Breaking News
State of emergency issued for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes
1  of  18
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

NES: Steady progress made in restoring power; 15,000 still without

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NES Nashville Electric Service_313362

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service reports steady progress has been made in restoring power to customers affected by tornadoes earlier this week. Around 33,000 customers have had their power restored.

“There are still about 15,000 customers without power at this time, but crews will work around the clock until every customer has power who can receive it. Some customers may not be able to receive power if they have structural or electrical damage,” said an NES spokesperson to News 2.

NES anticipates they are still on track to have substations and transmission lines repaired by the end of the week. It is estimated that power will be restored to most customers by the end of the day on Monday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“The safety of our crews, customers and emergency responders is our top priority. We ask that you stay away from crews and impacted areas to allow us to continue our restoration efforts,” said NES in a statement to News 2.

To check the latest NES power outage map, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar