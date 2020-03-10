NES: Over 90% of customers have power restored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service says over 90 percent of customers who lost power due to last week’s storms have power again, with the remaining 3,600 customers to get their power back by the end of the week.

RELATED: NES crews continue to restore power, even around train schedules

Crews have found more than 900 damaged or destroyed utility poles, with 400 poles replaced so far.

Road closures are expected Tuesday on the following streets as crews work to replace utility poles:

WALNUT GROVE (road closures until noon)

Brookview Drive

Bermuda Drive

Crestline Drive

Dearborn Drive

Baker Road

ROSEBANK/EAST NASHVILLE