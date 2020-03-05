NES hopes to restore all outages by Monday

400 additional lineworkers came to Nashville to help NES crews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, over 22,000 Nashville Electric Services (NES) customers remain without power after the Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak on Super Tuesday.

“We can report that the storms broke around 600 poles that we’re in the process of replacing,” an NES spokesperson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “To put that in context, about 200 poles broke during the 1998 tornado.”

An additional 400 lineworkers came to Nashville from other places in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia and started work at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews are prioritizing restoring power to critical facilities like hospitals. NES hopes to restore power to all customers who can receive power by Monday.

NES says they haven’t been able to access all areas without power yet because of safety issues.

Check the outage center from NES here.

STAY SAFE — stay away from downed or sagging power lines.

Generator safety tips from the Red Cross: