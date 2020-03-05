NES hopes to restore all outages by Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, over 22,000 Nashville Electric Services (NES) customers remain without power after the Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak on Super Tuesday.
“We can report that the storms broke around 600 poles that we’re in the process of replacing,” an NES spokesperson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “To put that in context, about 200 poles broke during the 1998 tornado.”
An additional 400 lineworkers came to Nashville from other places in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia and started work at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews are prioritizing restoring power to critical facilities like hospitals. NES hopes to restore power to all customers who can receive power by Monday.
NES says they haven’t been able to access all areas without power yet because of safety issues.
Check the outage center from NES here.
STAY SAFE — stay away from downed or sagging power lines.
Generator safety tips from the Red Cross:
- Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.
- Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
- Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY – DO NOT DELAY.
- Install CO alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide.
- Test the batteries frequently and replace when needed.
- If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door.
- Call for help from the fresh air location and remain there until emergency personnel arrive to assist you.