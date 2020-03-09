NES crews continue to restore power, even around train schedules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 caught up with an NES crew working right where the tornado crossed the Cumberland River from East Nashville into Donelson.

That also happens to be where the train bridge over Barker Road is located in Donelson near Briley Parkway.

They had the task of replacing two damaged poles on either side of the railroad tracks and then stringing the wires over the tracks between train schedules.

“We’ve got a time frame where we’ve got to get these two poles set. The time set is between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to get the poles set and the wires run across the tracks so the trains will be able to come through,” said Don Norton, NES Pole Supervisor.

This involved removing the damaged poles on either side of the tracks, putting the new poles in, and stringing the wire between them.

Mission accomplished, and now there are some very happy residents in the adjacent neighborhoods who have been without power for almost a week.