NES completes huge task of restoring major power poles & lines in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The tornado that ripped through Nashville the early morning of March 3 certainly took a toll on the power grid. But the Hermitage area was particularly hard hit when the two NES transmission lines that feed the Hermitage Substation were knocked out, leaving some 20,000 homes and businesses without power.

It’s hard to imagine winds strong enough to bend huge steel power poles. And with this particular stretch of poles and lines along Old Hickory Boulevard affecting the power to so much of the Hermitage area, Nashville Electric Service along with the TVA worked tirelessly day and night for seven days to replace poles and re-string line hundreds of feet into the air.

Mike Settlemire, the NES supervisor who oversaw the project explained what a job it was:

“The amount of damage this tornado did, not just here in Hermitage, but all across the city was massive”, Settlmire explained.

“I think we had lost five structures through here, from 120-130 foot poles. So we came up with a plan and worked around the clock, our crews, and TVA crews. It was a joint effort. It was a big deal. It took a lot of co-ordinating to get this put back together so we could get Hermitage back online”.