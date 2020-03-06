Breaking News
NES announces emergency power outages in Hermitage today
Nashville Tornado

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is announcing an emergency power outage to occur for Hermitage around 3 p.m.

According to NES, the power outage should not last longer than 3 hours.

To continue our restoration efforts, NES crews will be making repairs to the Hermitage transmission lines. Beginning at 3:00 p.m., power will be shut off for approximately two – two and a half hours. Because much of this area is connected to the damaged lines, customers in the Hermitage area will be affected. We will continue to work diligently to restore power to all homes. We appreciate your patience during this time.

