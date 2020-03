An aerial view of damage in Cookeville around Crescent and W Broad Street after last night’s severe weather.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — National Weather Service officials said the tornado that came through Cookeville on Tuesday morning is at least an EF-3 tornado.

They said the damage assessment is progressing slowly because getting to the sites has been incredibly difficult. Their team said they are still trying to access the worst damage.