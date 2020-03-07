Nashville Emergency Management advises public on parking and debris burning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging people who are helping with storm recovery to watch where you park in impacted neighborhoods.

Emergency Management is advising the public to be safe throughout the relief effort as Middle Tennessee continues to be revived after the devastating tornadoes that struck the area Tuesday.

According to reports, cars blocking the road or parked in a way that restricts traffic is causing larger vehicles, such as public works trucks from accessing damaged areas. These large vehicles are in use to remove large amounts of debris.

The Nashville Electric Service issued a similar but separate alert for their crews as they deploy bucket trucks and other large vehicles to restore power around the area.

Public Works trucks also want the public to be mindful of walking in the roadway. The large vehicles are having issues driving through passable areas because of pedestrian traffic.



The Nashville Fire Department is also reminding the public that burning debris is illegal in Davidson County.

All items and materials MUST be separated into three different piles and placed at the curb or street-side for collection. If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected. The three different classifications for collection are:

1. White goods and metals (appliances, etc.)

2. Construction and demolition debris (lumber, windows, etc.)

3. Vegetation (brush, limbs and all other yard waste)

Items should NOT be placed in public alleys. Alleys need to remain clear for emergency crews and trash collection services.

NFD is also letting residence know that trash should be set out with regular weekly curbside garbage pickup.