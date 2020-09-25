Mt. Juliet woman reunited with childhood photo lost in March tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That saying is more than a cliche for Jessica Dompreh.

“It was almost surreal in a way,” said Dompreh. She and her family’s home in Mount Juliet was destroyed in an EF-4 tornado on March 3.

“I mean, it was…. it was awful! I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” she explained. “Two of my neighbors were killed who had been married for over 60 years. Basically, all my neighbors— their homes were gone.”

The Dompreh home was located in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Mount Juliet. She remembers family heirlooms being lost or scattered across town.

“Getting there. [It] was like, you salvage what you can and you have to move on,” said Dompreh.

While scrolling through a Facebook group, Dompreh came across an unexpected gift—a 4th-grade photo of herself.

“Did you ever think you’d see yourself,” she was asked by News 2. “No, I didn’t!” she said in excitement. “It’s really heartening to know that people really care.”

Come to find out, a couple in Hillham, Tennessee, more than an hour away, found the ripped photo. They posted it on Facebook in hopes of finding its owner.

“Having gone through this experience, I see why they call Tennessee the volunteer state,” said Dompreh. “When something happens, people just want to chip in and help any way they can.”

Putnam County is hosting a lost and found event on October 9 through 11. If you found items after the tornado or are looking for items, the event will be held at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

News 2 has also set up a special Facebook group for tornado victims to post things lost and found called ‘Finding Memories,’ you can check out the group here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of Super Tuesday tornado rebuilding and recovery.