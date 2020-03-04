Live Now
Mt. Juliet tornado cleanup met with volunteers from near and far

Nashville Tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Wilson County began the process of tornado recovery with the help of neighbors near and far.

Among those efforts was along Catalpa Drive, one of the hardest-hit areas in Mt. Juliet.

“Could’ve been so much worse, but it wasn’t,” said Hunter Burton.

Burton and his family and friends tried to salvage what they could.

“I’m still processing. It’s rough. We’ll survive. We’re alive,” said Burton.

Everywhere you look along Catalpa, you will find damage.

But also, no shortage of volunteers.

Among them, Derek Braders and his church from Spring Hill.

“About 20 or 30 of us that came up last night decided to get a group together to see what we can do to help was needed,” said Braders.

Their team was helping with cutting trees and moving equipment – whatever was needed.

“It’s important for us to give back,” said Braders.

“We’ve had incredible response from our neighboring cities – Spring Hill, Gallatin, Hendersonville,” said Mayor Ed Hagerty.

Mt. Juliet’s own mayor Ed Hagerty was spotted helping to sort through the rubble.

“There are so many folks hurting right now – trying to help in any way we can,” said Hagerty.

Homeowners like John Kennedy said it’s support that means so much in light of widespread loss.

“Makes me feel loved,” said Kennedy.

“I didn’t expect this many other people from other places to come in,” said Burton.

To help volunteer, click here.

