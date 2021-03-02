Mt. Juliet to hold candlelight vigil to mark one year since tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marks one year since the deadly March 3rd tornado that left a path of destruction from Benton County to Cumberland County though arguably one of the hardest hit areas in its path was Mt. Juliet.

The community will come together Tuesday night to honor the victims with a candlelight vigil at the town center clock tower.

The night will begin with a prayer followed by a presentation from the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s honor guard.

Mayor James Maness along with city leaders will speak and provide messages of hope and recovery for those who attend.

(Photo: WKRN)

Three people in Wilson County were killed in the tornado, including 38-year-old mother of two, Brandy Barker, and a couple married for 58 years, James and Donna Eaton.

Two schools, West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School, were destroyed in the tornado.

The luminary vigil will honor the lives lost and all those who were impacted.

“If someone wants to see those beams of light, that tribute of light, just look toward the sky, toward the direction where the tornado came through town and they will truly see the path of the tornado and they will also see that tribute to the Eatons and to Brandy Barker,” explained Capt. Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed on social media and the city’s YouTube channel.